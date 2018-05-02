Governor confers Doctor of Laws on former CJI Sharad Bobde

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the State Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) on the former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde at the 108th Convocation of the Rashtra Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) held online.

The Honorary degree awarded to Justice Sharad Bobde was accepted by his son Shrinivas Bobde. Former Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Vikas Sirpurkar delivered the Convocation Address.

The Governor also presented degrees and diplomas to 77912 graduating students. Gold and Silver Medals and cash prizes were also given away to meritorious students. While D.Litt. was presented to 2 candidates, Ph.Ds were presented to 867 candidates.

Vice Chancellor of RTMNU Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Dudhe and Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase were present.