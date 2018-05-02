CID to probe Manoj Thawkar’s custodial death in Pardi

Nagpur: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Thursday, took over the investigation into the custodial death of the 35-year-old Manoj Haribhau Thawkar who died after allegedly being beaten-up by police at Pardi Square.

Deceased Thawkar, who was a resident of Sharda Chowk, was physically challenged. Thawkar was riding a Honda Activa (MH49/AF-5111) when lost control of his vehicle and rammed into Sub-Inspector Mukesh Dhoble deployed at ‘Nakabandi’ point, a few metres from Pardi Square, around 8.20 pm onWednesday. Cops took him to Pardi Police Station and later admitted to Shri Bhawani Multispeciality Hospital & Research Institute where he breathed his last. Residents and relatives of the deceased alleged thatThawkar succumbed to his injuries at Pardi Police Station after he was mercilessly beaten-up by cops.

Police officers, however, maintained that Thawkar was riding the scooterette in an inebriated condition. After the mishap, he was taken to the police station, they added.

As Thawkar fell unconscious after two hours in the police station, police said, he was rushed to Shri Bhawani Multispeciality hospital & Research Institute. The doctors declared Thawker dead after examining him, they added.

The police officers said that the doctors, who performed the autopsy, kept their opinion reserved for reasons best known to them. The viscera samples were preserved for forensic analysis, they added.