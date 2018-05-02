Governor calls on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. The visit was a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, the Governor extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra, particularly those from Marathwada, on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. In a message, the Governor has said: “I salute the memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the liberation of Marathwada. My greetings and good wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.”