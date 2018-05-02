Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Governor calls on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. The visit was a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, the Governor extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra, particularly those from Marathwada, on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. In a message, the Governor has said: “I salute the memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the liberation of Marathwada. My greetings and good wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.”

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Maharashtra News
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
Hindi News
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
Trending News
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Featured News
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Trending In Nagpur
Patient’s kin assaults doctor at Govt Hospital in Kamptee
Patient’s kin assaults doctor at Govt Hospital in Kamptee
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
Airport Centre Point introduces ‘Take Away’ at Sadar
Airport Centre Point introduces ‘Take Away’ at Sadar
“Engineers should have T-shape personality”, says NBA chief Prof Aggarwal
“Engineers should have T-shape personality”, says NBA chief Prof Aggarwal
Congress leaders says no seat-sharing formula decided, refute Pawar claim
Congress leaders says no seat-sharing formula decided, refute Pawar claim
Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city
Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145