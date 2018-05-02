Governor Bhagatsigh Koshyari ji visits Mahatme Eye Bank

Nagpur – On Sunday the 13th June, Honouarable Governor of Maharashtra, His Excellency Bhagat Singh ji Koshyari paid a courtesy visit to Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital situated at Somalwada Nagpur. On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Shri awarded ophthalmologist Dr. Vikas Mahatme was with him. While at the hospital, Hon. Governor showed keen interest in knowing about various departments of the hospital.

He was full of praise for the social work in community eye care being done since 1986 by the S.M. M. Eye welfare Charitable Trust that runs Mahatme Hospital which is a postgraduate teaching institute. He was impressed to know that lacs of poor and needy patients have been benefitted by free eye surgeries and treatment offered by the trust. He appealed to the people that Eye Donation is a very pious work and everyone should pledge for the eye donation.

The institute is running skill oriented Ophthalmic Technician course much to the benefit of 10th & 12th Pass students from rural area. This course assures jobs or business opportunities to these youth which is very important – he said.

He initiated a dialogue with hospital team and students on doctor- patient relationship, importance of value system among medical profession.

The trustees Madhukar Kalmegh, Anil Wairagade, Dr Sunita Mahatme, COO Deepak Kanade, Dr Nikhilesh wairagade & others were present on the occasion.