Governor asks Vice Chancellors for suggestion to New Education Policy, doubling of farm income

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today sought the recommendations of the Vice Chancellors of state universities in Maharashtra for inclusion in the New Education Policy 2019.

Stating that Government of India is very serious about further improving excellence and access in higher education, the Governor said the recommendations from the Vice Chancellors would help the Government to frame the New Education Policy.

The Governor asked the Vice Chancellors of agricultural universities to give their specific suggestions for doubling the income of the farmers.

Governor Koshyari was addressing a meeting of Vice Chancellors of 20 public universities, agricultural and non agriculture universities, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (30 Sept).

The Governor told the Vice Chancellors that India needs an education system that will produces job – creators. He said in order to achieve the goal of inclusion, Universities must attach importance to Distance learning so that students deprived of education in the formal set up are brought on par with those have received the benefit of higher education.

The meeting took review of Governance issues in universities, filling of the posts of faculty, autonomy, Research and Innovation, Accreditation of Colleges, Use of Technology by universities, Digital Library, Employability and Social Responsibility, Linking Apprenticeship with Education and other initiatives such as Fit India Campaign and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Water Resources Eknath Dawale, Director, RUSA Pankaj Kumar also attended the meeting.