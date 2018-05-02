Roads riddled with potholes turn death traps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Torrential rain that battered the Second Capital City of Nagpur has created death traps on roads across the city. Almost all roads have been damaged and riddled with potholes posing life threatening hazards to innocent commuters. The potholes are proving to be a bigger threat to the citizens than any other menace on streets. But the authorities concerned refuse to wake up from deep slumbers and deal with the nasty problem.

For the sake of examples, the Manas Chowk, near Loha Pul (Railway Under-Bridge), Ganeshpeth Chowk and a road in Sitabuldi, depicts a horrific picture.

One shudders to commute through the spots as the potholes are nothing but death traps. Roads riddled with craters now a common sight in Nagpur. Poor quality of construction of roads is the main reason for such shoddy affairs.The number of accidents due to potholes has increased manifold.

The scary situation demands authorities wake up and repair the potholes on war footing to save innocent lives.