“GOVERNMENT’S VISION IS TO DIGITALIZE ALL WORK OF INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT” – P. SRIDHAR

`In today’s challenging e-era, ensuring due compliances of prevailing Income Tax Provisions, is the major driving force to achieve planned results for the growth of Indian Economy. To achieve this goal, Income Tax Authorities and Chartered Accountant Professionals are working hand in hand and are in real sense, playing a crucial role of – Partners in Nation Building’, remarked P. Sridhar, Hon. Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax.

P. Sridhar, Hon. Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax, known for his keenness to serve the society by being adaptive to changes emphasized on the need to recognize the contributions made by honest taxpayers for the development of country. He also praised the Government’s initiative and vision to digitalize all the works of Income Tax Department so that there is transparency, accuracy and timely disposal of assessee related works. Chartered Accountants are an important link between Department and Taxpayers. He was talking with the delegation of ICAI Nagpur led by Chairman CA Suren Duragkar & his colleagues in the managing committee.

CA Suren Duragkar, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of ICAI, welcomed and conveyed best wishes to Shri P. Shridhar on behalf of the committee for taking charge at Nagpur as Hon. Pr. Commissioner. He apprised him of the various activities of Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI. He also elaborated the various difficulties faced by the taxpayers due to issues in CPC compliances and delay in refunds. Chairman praised the officers of Income Tax Department for helping the assessee in resolving their income tax matters on timely basis. He also thanked Hon’ble Principal CCIT for having pro-active approach in understanding assesses various issues and motivating them in proper payment of taxes.

P. Sridhar and the delegation were part of a very fruitful discussion. P. Sridhar showed his urge to effectively resolve grievances of the tax payers, if any. He appealed the team members of Nagpur Branch of ICAI, to help him in getting an idea of the issues being faced by the taxpayers, who are the real back bones of the Indian economy. His words gave a clear idea of the fact that, he along with his team at Income Tax Department are ready to move out of the comfort zone, if needed, to effectively serve the tax payers. He also readily agreed to arrange for a camp at Nagpur for dealing with the matters concerning NGOs’ and other tax exempt entities. The same are presently being dealt at Pune, he shared. He was responding to the request of Chairman, CA Suren Duragkar, for the concerned matter.

CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman of the Branch, requested to look into the matters wherein, automatic adjustments of earlier years demand, are being proposed to be done with current years due amount of refund. The same needs to be seen from the point of view of time barring status of demands, he remarked. CA Saket Bagdia, Secretary of the Branch, gave a brief idea about the activities of Nagpur Branch and requested him to find time from his busy schedule, to address the CA Fraternity of Nagpur. He also gave a brief idea of the practical difficulties, in dealing with the matters of CPC, wherein limited discretion is available to the Assessing Officers, concerned. CA Harish Rangwani, Executive Committee Member, shared his experience of getting refund within 48 hours after duly complying with the requirements through robust site of department. CA Sanjay Agrawal, Chairman WICASA, requested him to share his availability to address the future of profession, being the CA Students of Nagpur. P. Sridhar, showed a very nice gesture to listen to the queries, suggestions, etc. and assured all possible help from the departments end. His patient listening to matters concerned, rich knowledge and experience in the field made the meeting a very fruitful one. The Onus of the Department is to act as Tax Facilitators and to create a comfort zone for ease of tax payers, Ho. Principal Commissioner Said.

Present on the occasion were CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman, CA Saket Bagdia, Secretary, CA Sanjay Agrawal, WICASA Chairman & CA Harish Rangwani, Executive Committee Member.