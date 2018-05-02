Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Nov 22nd, 2019

Pachpaoli PSI dodges ACB trap, flees with Rs 50,000 bribe

Nagpur: In an audacious act a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) deployed at Pachpaoli police station dodged the trap laid by Anti-Corruption Bureau and fled with Rs 50,000 bribe on Friday.

The accused has been identified as PSI Shankar S Bonde.

According to police sources, the accused PSI had sought Rs 2 lakh from the Ramai Nagar, Nari road based complainant to get him out of a fraud case. PSI Bande had allegedly extorted Rs 90,000 from the complainant and also thrashed him at Pachpaoli police station.

When PSI Bonde demanded more money, complainant then approached ACB. The sleuths of ACB then verified the complaint and laid trap at Pachpaoli police station on Friday. However, the accused PSI somehow managed to flee from the clutches of ACB with Rs 50,000 cash.

