Goons vandalise Ramashri Bar, loot cash in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have launched a search for a gang of 5-6 miscreants who vandalised a beer bar and also looted cash from counter on Friday night.

A resident of Plot No. 1, Sarvashri Nagar, Pitambar Maroti Kohat (47) was managing Ramashri Bar and Restaurant around 8 pm on Friday. During the same time, two unidentified persons, aged 30-35, came to the bar and consumed a bottle of beer. However, the two persons started leaving the bar without paying for beer. The waiter of the bar Sunil Borkar demanded money but the two accused refused and tried to flee on their two-wheeler. When Sunil stopped them, they abused and heckled him but paid the bill. After sometime, the two accused along with their 3-4 aides, armed with stones arrived to the bar and vandalised the bar. They also thrashed Sunil severely and looted Rs 9000 from cash counter.

Nandanvan PSI Sonule, based on complaint of Pitambar Kohat, booked the unidentified hooligans under Section 395 of the IPC and launched a search to nab them.