Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

Goons vandalise Ramashri Bar, loot cash in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have launched a search for a gang of 5-6 miscreants who vandalised a beer bar and also looted cash from counter on Friday night.

A resident of Plot No. 1, Sarvashri Nagar, Pitambar Maroti Kohat (47) was managing Ramashri Bar and Restaurant around 8 pm on Friday. During the same time, two unidentified persons, aged 30-35, came to the bar and consumed a bottle of beer. However, the two persons started leaving the bar without paying for beer. The waiter of the bar Sunil Borkar demanded money but the two accused refused and tried to flee on their two-wheeler. When Sunil stopped them, they abused and heckled him but paid the bill. After sometime, the two accused along with their 3-4 aides, armed with stones arrived to the bar and vandalised the bar. They also thrashed Sunil severely and looted Rs 9000 from cash counter.

Nandanvan PSI Sonule, based on complaint of Pitambar Kohat, booked the unidentified hooligans under Section 395 of the IPC and launched a search to nab them.

Happening Nagpur
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
Maharashtra News
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
Hindi News
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
Trending News
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Featured News
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
Trending In Nagpur
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145