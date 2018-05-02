People catch bike-borne robber in Gandhibagh

Nagpur: A bike-borne goon, who was fleeing after robbing a young girl of her mobile phone, was caught by people and handed over to police in Kotwali area here on Friday night. Two accomplices of the accused managed to escape and are being searched.

A resident of Khalasi Line, Mohan Nagar, the complainant Anjali Purshottam Rangari (22) was going to her shop around 8.20 pm on Friday. Midway near Gandhi Statue in Gandhibagh, Anjali parked her two-wheeler and was talking on her Vivo mobile phone. At the same time, three goon riding on a bike (MH-49/AY 8390) came near Anjali and snatched her Vivo mobile phone worth Rs 14,000 and fled the spot. However, at a distance, nearby people caught one of the accused named Akshay Kailas Chakole (23), resident of Pardi, Bharatwada, and handed him over to police. However, two other accused named Musa and his friend managed to escape.

Kotwali PSI Kharsar, based on Anjali’s complaint, booked the accused Akshay Chakole under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Cops are searching for the two absconding accused.