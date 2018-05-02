Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

People catch bike-borne robber in Gandhibagh

Nagpur: A bike-borne goon, who was fleeing after robbing a young girl of her mobile phone, was caught by people and handed over to police in Kotwali area here on Friday night. Two accomplices of the accused managed to escape and are being searched.

A resident of Khalasi Line, Mohan Nagar, the complainant Anjali Purshottam Rangari (22) was going to her shop around 8.20 pm on Friday. Midway near Gandhi Statue in Gandhibagh, Anjali parked her two-wheeler and was talking on her Vivo mobile phone. At the same time, three goon riding on a bike (MH-49/AY 8390) came near Anjali and snatched her Vivo mobile phone worth Rs 14,000 and fled the spot. However, at a distance, nearby people caught one of the accused named Akshay Kailas Chakole (23), resident of Pardi, Bharatwada, and handed him over to police. However, two other accused named Musa and his friend managed to escape.

Kotwali PSI Kharsar, based on Anjali’s complaint, booked the accused Akshay Chakole under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Cops are searching for the two absconding accused.

Happening Nagpur
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
Maharashtra News
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
ग्रामसेवक संघटनेचा संप तात्काळ मिटविण्याच्या मागणीसाठी सरपंच संघटनेचे सामूहिक निवेदन
Hindi News
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गोंदियाः खेत में किसान का मर्डर
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
गणेश प्रतिमा का श्रृंगार कर रहे युवक को लगा करंट
Trending News
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Featured News
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
First look: Chandrayaan-2 themed Lalbaugcha Raja
Trending In Nagpur
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
Hot pursuit of evils haunting people marks Kali, Pili Marbats, Badgyas in Nagpur
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
3 men booked for grabbing plot with forged documents, cheating woman
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
PM Modi to visit Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145