Monsters on roads: Trucks killed 281 in Nagpur in 3 years: Police data

The scale of the problem is even larger. Between 2020 and 2025, Nagpur recorded more than 422 accidents involving heavy trucks, many of them resulting in severe injuries and loss of life

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Nagpur: The unchecked movement of speeding trucks, overloaded tippers, and cement transit mixers on Nagpur’s roads has turned into a grave threat to public safety, forcing the traffic police to launch an aggressive and data-driven crackdown on these so-called “monster trucks.” Over the past three years alone, heavy vehicles have claimed 281 lives in the city, exposing the deadly consequences of reckless driving and weak regulation.

Figures compiled by the Nagpur Traffic Police paint a grim picture. Heavy vehicles were responsible for 92 fatalities in 2023, 99 in 2024, and 90 in 2025, pushing the total death toll to 281 during the period. Alarmed by the rising fatalities, the traffic department initiated a focused enforcement drive titled “Operation U-Turn” to rein in the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles and reduce fatal crashes.

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The scale of the problem is even larger. Between 2020 and 2025, Nagpur recorded more than 422 accidents involving heavy trucks, many of them resulting in severe injuries and loss of life. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani said repeated investigations revealed common factors behind these crashes, rash and negligent driving, entry of heavy vehicles into crowded city areas during peak hours, high-speed movement late at night, and the difficulty of manoeuvring massive trucks in congested traffic conditions.

Matani warned that unless the movement of these massive carriers is strictly regulated, any broader road-safety improvements would remain ineffective.

Launched in July 2025, Operation U-Turn introduced a strict regulatory framework targeting trucks, trailers, tippers, large buses, and other heavy commercial carriers. Under a key policy decision, heavy vehicles have been barred from entering areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between 6 am and 10 pm. Transit vehicles have been directed to use the ORR bypass instead of cutting through the city’s internal roads.

To enforce the restrictions, the traffic police have set up permanent and semi-permanent check posts with barricades at crucial entry points across the city. These include New Katol Naka (Katol Road–Sadar Zone), Gondkhairi (MIDC Zone), Jamtha T-Point on Wardha Road, Umred Road entry point, Ramnath City–Indora corridor, Kapsi Bridge on Kamptee Road, and the Sai Mandir area on Kamptee Road.

“Each checkpoint is manned round-the-clock by officers and constables working in shifts. Trucks attempting to enter restricted zones are stopped on the spot and diverted,” Matani said. Violators face challans, vehicle detention, and in serious cases, impounding.

Heavy vehicles involved in essential development works or business activities within the city are granted limited entry only between 12 pm and 4 pm, and that too after strict verification of documents, he added.

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