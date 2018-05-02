Goons booked for setting ablaze 5 two-wheelers in Imamwada

Nagpur: Imamwada police have booked a group of four Siraspeth based miscreants allegedly for setting ablaze to five two wheelers in Telipura area between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The names of the accused were given as Ganesh Manekar (28), Vicky Satnurkar (28), Aashu Madavi (30), while the name of the last accused is still unknown yet.

Police sources said Manekar had a conflict with complainant Shalu Prakash Poharwar’s son Akshay. Shalu (40), along with her family was sleeping on Friday night at her Telipura area based house. At around 11.45 all the accused reportedly approached their vicinity. The accused reportedly hurled abuses at her before torching five two-wheelers parked in the neighborhood.

Based on the complaint lodged by Shalu, Immamwada police have booked all the accused under Sections 435, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and started the probe into matter.