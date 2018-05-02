Traffic mayhem at Baidyanath Square frustrates commuters

Nagpur: Road constructions at snail’s pace, erratically driven private travel buses, with no traffic cops to man the dead signals are enough to create a traffic chaos at Baidyanath Square where traffic jams are routine sight.

Be it morning or night, the clutter of traffic remains persistent on this square, leaving the commuters stressed and frustrated.

The drivers of several private buses located in the vicinity; do not even bother about the other road users who are travelling on the main road. They simply barge into road, from all possible directions, resulting in traffic havoc.

Till they bring out their buses on the main road, often the rest of the traffic comes to standstill, adding more woes in this stern situation.

The vehicle owners criss-crossing this junction find themselves in a spot as jams bring traffic to halt.

As the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is situated very close to the spot, often a situation erupts where an ambulance in a hurry gets stuck at the traffic snarl leaving the emergency patient at the mercy of god.

The unruly auto-rickshaws add more problems to the chaos. The ongoing construction of one side of the road from Baidyanath Square to Medical Square pushed the citizens on the edge. The state of the chaotic situation persists on daily basis, as no traffic cop is to be seen any time at Baidyanath Square. The Square becomes a nightmare as ST buses from nearby Ganeshpeth bus-stop pass through it frequently.

It is the responsibility of the NMC to maintain the signals. If they have any technical glitches, the civic body has to alert the authorities concerned for their restoration. The Police Department has to enforce and streamline the traffic only. But both the authorities have failed in their duty, leaving Baidyanath Sqaure as the shining example.

– Shubham Nagdeve