CM Fadnavis presents Rs 3 crore award to Chess Queen Divya Deshmukh

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday honoured the newly-crowned FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh and presented her with a cash award of Rs 3 crore.

Deshmukh, 19, became the youngest to win the Women’s World Cup title, held in Batumi, Georgia, on July 28, after defeating compatriot Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of the final. This victory not only earned her the prestigious title but also conferred upon her the title of Grandmaster.

Deshmukh hails from Nagpur, the same city as CM Fadnavis. During the event in the city, the Grandmaster expressed her gratitude to CM Fadnavis and the people of Nagpur for the recognition.

She mentioned that such moments are rare in life and added, “This is a very special moment for me. I am so happy that I could be a little bit part of their (children’s) motivation and their inspiration. I am feeling very happy.” She also thanked the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Chess Association for their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis expressed his pride as an Indian, as the CM of Maharashtra, and as a native of Nagpur, that a local girl had made the country proud on the world stage. He stated that the government organised Deshmukh’s public felicitation to inspire the country’s children.

Fadnavis highlighted that the Maharashtra Government has always prioritised sports. The CM then handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore as a cash prize to Deshmukh and assured her of support in her future endeavours.

Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate also pledged to focus on the overall development of sports in the state.

The felicitation was organized as a public celebration to inspire children across the country. Alongside the Rs 3 crore check, the CM pledged continued support for Deshmukh’s future tournaments.