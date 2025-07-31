Elderly pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Jaitala, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: MIDC Police have booked an unidentified motorcyclist for a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 77-year-old pedestrian in the Jaitala area of Nagpur on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Deorao Chindhuji Kale, was out on a routine evening walk when he was hit from behind by a speeding and reckless motorcycle near Sakshi Medical Store. The rider fled the scene after the collision.

Kale was rushed to Padole Hospital, Trimurti Nagar, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Based on a complaint by his son, Vinod Deorao Kale (55), MIDC Police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 281 and 106(1) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further probe is in progress to trace the accused.