Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan

Nagpur: Local Crime Branch of Kanhan Police on Sunday arrested a notorious criminal and recovered from him a country-made pistol. The accused has been identified as Sunil Vansraj Yadav (29), resident of Khadan No. 3, near a masjid. The arrest is being termed as a first violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Cops received information that the accused was standing in front of Vaidya Medical Stores, Tarsa Road Square around 7 pm on Sunday. Acting on the information, a team of cops reached the spot and detained Yadav. Upon frisking, cops found a country-made pistol hidden in his track pant. He was placed under arrest after booking him under Section 3/25 of Arms Act and the weapon worth Rs 12,000 was seized.

The action was carried out by PSI Sachin Matte, ASIs Laxmiprasad Dubey, Suresh Parmar, Shailesh Yadav, Satyashil Kothare, Virendra Narad, Pranay Banafar, ahebral Bahade under the guidance of DSP Rakesh Ola, Additional SP Monika Raut and Crime Branch Inspector Anil Jittawar.