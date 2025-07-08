Nagpur man cheated of Rs 24 lakh in excavator deal

Advertisement



Nagpur: A case of fraud about an excavator machine worth Rs 24 lakh has been registered at Wathoda Police Station in Nagpur after a man was allegedly cheated under the pretext of giving his vehicle on rent for a company contract.

The complainant, Mangesh Kanthiram Kitkule (35), a resident of Surgaon in Umred taluka, was a friend of Umesh Dhobale, who lives near Chamat Hall, Kharbi, Wathoda. On September 9, 2024, Mangesh visited Umesh’s house where Umesh claimed he had secured a tender from a company and needed an excavator for the job. He offered to hire Mangesh’s excavator (MH40/BJ-8021) for Rs 1.80 lakh per month and even paid an initial Rs 4 lakh as rent.

However, Umesh, with the help of his accomplice Atul Ishwar Vaidya of Kharbi, tricked Mangesh into handing over documents. He said that they were needed to complete formalities with the company. Later, instead of using the excavator for work, they sold it to another person, Atul Manapure, without Mangesh’s knowledge or consent. The complainant suffered a financial loss of Rs 24 lakh.

Realizing he had been cheated, Mangesh approached the police. Based on his complaint, Wathoda Police registered a case against the accused.