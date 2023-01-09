Youth shot dead near Hingna Tehsil office in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a youth was shot dead at around 11 pm on Sunday near the Hingna Tehsil office in Nagpur.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Ghumde (35), resident of Panchavati Park, Hingna.

Advertisement

According to reports, Avinash was sitting with his friends near the Tehsil office on Sunday night. During the same time, a miscreant sitting in ambush fired bullets at Avinash. Two bullets hit Avinash in the chest and he died on the spot.

The exact motive behind the murder of Avinash has not been ascertained immediately. As soon as the information was received, a team of Hingna police reached the spot and took Avinash to the rural hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on admission.

According to sources, the police suspect the accused could be notorious criminal Deepak Khatya. Cops have mounted a manhunt to nab the accused behind the shocking murder.

Details are awaited.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement