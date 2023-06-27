Goon attempts to kill two men, injures two others in Pardi

Nagpur: Tension ran high in the Pardi area of Nagpur after a goon attempted to kill two men and also attacked two persons, including a woman, with a knife on Smart City Road and fled the spot Sunday night.

Injured Bismillah Rafiq Kanoj (37), a resident of Plot No 152, Naveen Nagar, Pardi, her son Sahil (19), her tenant Raju Shankar Dhamgaye (39) and brother-in-law Iqbal Shaikh Aziz Shaikh (40), a resident of Hasanbag, were rushed to Mayo Hospital. Condition of Iqbal Shaikh and Raju Dhamgaye is serious. Cops launched a manhunt for the culprit Ramzan alias Munir Ikram Ansari (19), a resident of Sabina Layout, Aajri Majri, Yashodhara Nagar, and seized his car (MH-31/AG-8110) in this connection.

According to the police, Bismillah, her brother-in-law Iqbal Shaikh, Raju Dhamgaye and one Dinesh Laldas Bante were going on two separate motorcycles towards Shyam Nagar from Baradwari. On Smart City Road, the accused Ramzan alias Munir Ikram Ansari, who was driving a car, tried to hit them. When Bismillah shouted at him, he stopped. He took out a knife from the car and attacked Iqbal Shaikh on his back. Raju Dhamgaye tried to rescue him but Ramzan also stabbed him. Bismillah then called his son Sahil. Ramzan also attacked him and his mother.

The culprit then ran away leaving the car at the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramzan had kidnapped Bismillah’s daughter in March 2023 and was arrested. Later, he was released on bail.

After recording the statement of injured Bismillah, Pardi Police registered a case under Sections 307, 323 of the Indian Penal Code against Ramzan.

