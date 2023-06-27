Rs 7 lakh cash stolen from factory in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Rs 7 lakh cash was stolen from a factory in Lakadganj police jurisdiction in the intervening night of June 26 and 27.

The complainant, Ansh Rajendra Agrawal (24), resident of Bhagwati, Plot no. 142, Deshpande Layout, Nandanvan, told police that he runs a factory named Shubhlaxmi Dal and Oil Ltd situated at 162, Small Factory Area in Lakadganj area. He locked the factory on June 26 night. However, between 0300 hours and 0345 hours, some unidentified miscreant gained entry into the factory by breaking open the lock and decamped with Rs 7 lakh cash kept in a table drawer. The theft came to light when Ansh went to open his factory.

Lakadganj API Tadakhe, based on the complaint of Ansh Agrawal, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search for the burglar.

