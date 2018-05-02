Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Oct 21st, 2019

Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee

A man was killed by his younger brother for using his brother’s toilet in New Kamptee police station area on Sunday afternoon. The accused Suresh Tarachand Borkar (45) went absconding after killing his elder brother – Khushal Tarachand Borkar (50).

Suresh and Khushal were living with their families in separate homes constructed on a residential plot in Rama Nagar, near Budhha Vihar, said a police official.

The brothers were dealing in scraps, they said. They had constructed two separate toilets adjacent to each other for their families in the house. The brothers were used fight over using of these toilets and they were asking each other to leave the place.

On Sunday, the accused had an altercation with his elder brother, following which he killed Khushal. He stabbed a knife in the chest of Khushal and fled the spot. Profusely bleeding Khushal was rushed to the hospital by family members where doctors declared him brought dead.

On the basis of complaint given by Khushal’s wife Seema, New Kamptee police have registered the case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and launched hunt to arrest him.

