Goon arrested for ruckus in Chariot Bar in Dharampeth, demanding Rs 1 lakh extortion

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police arrested a criminal and are searching for two others for assaulting and demanding Rs 1 lakh extortion from Manager of Dharampeth-based Chariot Bar and Restaurant in the midnight of Friday-Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sevak Tularam Masram (45), resident of Khare Town, Dharampeth. The absconding accused are Sonu (30) and a 32-year old unidentified accused.

According to the Manager, Harshal Ashok Padole (32), resident of Old Managlwari, Lakadganj, he was counting cash after closing the bar around 0030 hours of Saturday. In the meantime, the three accused goons came at the bar and asked the security guard Brajesh Tripathi to open the bar. As he refused, the three goons forcibly opened the shutters and entered the bar. They abused and thrashed the Manager and also created ruckus by damaging property. The three accused threatened the Manager of dire consequences if he failed to give Rs 1 lakh haptha for running the bar. The goons said they have committed a murder and will also kill him.

Sitabuldi PSI Raut, based on the complaint of Padole, booked the three accused under Sections 384, 452, 323, 504, 506(B), 427, 34 of the IPC. Cops have arrested the accused Sevak Masram and are searching for two others.

