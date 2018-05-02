Goods worth lakhs burgled from house

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.05 lakh were stolen from a house in Mankapur area, officials said. According to police, complainant Shreya Hitesh Tiwari (25), a resident of Flat No. 301, Third Floor, Ganpati Nagar, Gorewada Road, had gone for evening walk on Monday at 6.20 pm.

She forgot to locked the door of the house. Unidentified thieves entered in the house and walked away with gold ornaments and Rs 500 cash were kept in a purse, the police said.

After realising the theft, Tiwari approached police and lodged a complaint. Mankapur police registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC against the unidentified thief.

Further investigation is on