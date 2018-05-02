Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

    Goods worth lakhs burgled from house

    Burglary

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.05 lakh were stolen from a house in Mankapur area, officials said. According to police, complainant Shreya Hitesh Tiwari (25), a resident of Flat No. 301, Third Floor, Ganpati Nagar, Gorewada Road, had gone for evening walk on Monday at 6.20 pm.

    She forgot to locked the door of the house. Unidentified thieves entered in the house and walked away with gold ornaments and Rs 500 cash were kept in a purse, the police said.

    After realising the theft, Tiwari approached police and lodged a complaint. Mankapur police registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC against the unidentified thief.

    Further investigation is on

    Trending In Nagpur
    Goods worth lakhs burgled from house
    Goods worth lakhs burgled from house
    Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held
    Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held
    Man killed in road accident
    Man killed in road accident
    बँक कर्मचाºयांचेही सायबर गुन्ह्यात संबंध?
    बँक कर्मचाºयांचेही सायबर गुन्ह्यात संबंध?
    “Ladies Special “ A Journey of sweet songs live on fb by Harmonic Entertainment.
    “Ladies Special “ A Journey of sweet songs live on fb by Harmonic Entertainment.
    Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank cleaning on Aug 14
    Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank cleaning on Aug 14
    साहिल सैय्यदच्या अनधिकृत बंगल्यावर मनपाने चालविला बुलडोजर
    साहिल सैय्यदच्या अनधिकृत बंगल्यावर मनपाने चालविला बुलडोजर
    Round Table India presents “Freedom Concert” on 15th August, 2020
    Round Table India presents “Freedom Concert” on 15th August, 2020
    Nagpur Corona Update: 621 new positive, 27 reported deaths
    Nagpur Corona Update: 621 new positive, 27 reported deaths
    मालमत्ता कर व पाणी बिल ५० टक्के माफ करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    मालमत्ता कर व पाणी बिल ५० टक्के माफ करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0