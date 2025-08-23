Ganeshotsav: Not Just a Festival of Enthusiasm, But of Awareness

With the chant of ‘Mangalmurti Moraya’, preparations for Ganeshotsav, which is just a few days away, have reached their peak. The grand pandals being erected in every lane, the attractive lighting, and the captivating decorations create an atmosphere of enthusiasm everywhere. The electrical energy that illuminates this festival is as essential as it is crucial to handle it safely. Neglecting electrical safety in the midst of the excitement can lead to a major catastrophe. This year, if Ganesh devotees and ‘mandals’ (organizing committees) work together and use electricity safely, the festival will truly be illuminated by the blessings of the ‘Vighnaharta’ (remover of obstacles).

Important Guidelines for Mandals: Safety is the First Priority

To double the joy of the festival and to avoid any potential accidents, it is essential for the Ganesh mandals to follow some important rules.

Necessary Documents for Temporary Power Connection:

While applying for a temporary power connection from MSEDCL, the mandal should keep the following documents ready:

Registration certificate of the Municipal Corporation or local self-government body: This certificate confirms that your mandal’s registration is legal.

Police permission: It is mandatory to obtain police permission for pandal erection and power connection.

Power demand application and power installation report: Along with a formal application for a temporary power connection to MSEDCL, it is also important to submit a report confirming that the power connection has been done safely.

Safety Measures and Precautions:

Maintain adequate distance: While setting up the pandal, lighting, and decorations, maintain a safe distance from low- and high-voltage power lines. Erect the pandal at a sufficient distance from distribution transformers and other electrical systems.

Seek expert help: Appoint only licensed electrical contractors for power connection work. Ensure that they strictly follow all safety rules.

Use safe equipment: Use wires with proper insulation, as well as appropriate fuses and circuit breakers. Do not compromise on electrical safety.

Emergency assistance: For any emergency, keep the mobile numbers of the local branch engineers of MSEDCL in your area handy for immediate contact.

MSEDCL’s Appeal: Power at Domestic Rates and Online Payments

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has given a major relief to the Ganesh mandals.

Power at domestic rates: Temporary power connections for mandals are now available at domestic usage rates, which will reduce their financial burden.

Online security deposit: For a temporary power connection, Ganesh mandals need to pay a security deposit according to the sanctioned power load. If this amount is paid online, the remaining amount will be promptly refunded after the festival ends, minus the electricity bill amount. This will save the mandals from having to wait to get their money back. MSEDCL has appealed to all mandals to pay this amount only through the online method.

Devotees’ Role: Awareness is True Devotion

Every devotee who comes for the ‘darshan’ of Ganpati Bappa also has a responsibility to ensure safety.

Avoid touching with wet hands: Do not touch any electrical equipment or string lights during the rainy season or with wet hands.

Be cautious of open wires: Stay away from open or dangling wires in the pandal or the surrounding area.

Take care of children: Do not let children go near electrical lighting or any electrical equipment. Ensure their safety.

Ganeshotsav is not just a festival of joy and enthusiasm, but also of social responsibility. If mandals and devotees come together to follow the rules of electrical safety, the festival will be celebrated without any obstacles. Ganpati Bappa is the ‘Vighnaharta’, and by following safety rules, we can truly honor this quality of his. This year, let’s use ‘the power of safety’ to spread ‘the light of joy’!