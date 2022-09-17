RSS invites first ever woman chief guest for Dussehera celebrations in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at its annual Dussehra function in Nagpur. This is for the first time that a woman chief guest has been invited for the event.

RSS took to social media platforms to announce the development. In the last 97 years, this is for the first time that a woman has been invited for the event as a chief guest. The event is all set to be held in Reshimbagh ground.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का वार्षिक विजयादशमी उत्सव 5 अक्तूबर, 2022 को नागपुर में सम्पन्न होगा। इस उत्सव में प्रमुख अतिथि सुप्रसिद्ध पर्वतारोही पद्मश्री श्रीमती संतोष यादव जी होंगी और परमपूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत का उद्बोधन होगा। pic.twitter.com/H720QwuYBn — RSS (@RSSorg) September 15, 2022

Who is Santosh Yadav?

The 54-year-old mountaineer hails from Joniyawas village of Rewari district in Haryana. Yadav is the first woman and the youngest to scale Mount Everest twice– in 1992 and 93. Mountaineering fascinated Yadav from a young age. As per reports, she could see the Aravalli range from her window which used to fascinate her and that’s how she learnt mountaineering.

In 1994, Yadav was awarded the National Adventure Award which is now known as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. It is considered to be India’s highest adventure sports honour. She was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for her achievements in March 2000.

