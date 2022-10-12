Diwali homecoming: Nagpurians face heat as travel bus fares touch Rs 6,000 from Pune

Nagpur: With barely a fortnight to go for the festival of lights — Diwali — which symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light over darkness, and hope over despair, Nagpurians in Pune, are subjected to exorbitant fares by private bus operators, to satisfy their vicious greed, in lieu of returning them to their hometown to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The fares of private bus operators have broken all the previous records and are charging a hefty amount around Rs 6,000 per ticket for Pune-Nagpur journey. The tickets, which are set at between the prices of Rs 1,000 to 1,800 in general, have skyrocketed to 4,500 to 5,800 ahead of Diwali holidays.

Sans opportunities in Nagpur, lakhs of Nagpurians are working in Pune. Come Diwali and everyone wishes to be at home. Among all possible travel modes, some take luxury buses. But this year again, skyrocketing prices are burning a hole in people’s pockets, with the Government failing drastically to curb this menace.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Nikhil Chandnani, a corporate professional, said that ahead of Diwali, private bus operators often engender this situation.

“With Diwali home-coming on the cards, many people from Nagpur observe this brazen looting by private operators to raise the fare of Nagpur. As there are limited trains and not all can afford to pay flight tickets, many opt for private buses. Private operators are well aware of this grim situation; hence show no lenience towards travellers,” he said and added that, “Government should look into the matter as this proves pivotal in making our ends meet during festive season.”

According to sources, ahead of Diwali, blackmarkating of tickets reaches a new peak with the Government and Administration refusing to wake up from slumber. Many touts secure several tickets of trains and buses on Nagpur routes, anticipating travel rush. These touts, then, exploit the busy schedule and willingness of every working person living in Pune to reach their native home and sell tickets at outrageous rates to pocket moolah.

– Shubham Nagdeve

