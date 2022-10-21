Good news: Nagpur’s GMCH to be upgraded with Rs 1100 crore plan

Nagpur: In good news for Nagpurians, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Nagpur is all set to get a major facelift. Dr Raj Gajbhiye, who recently took over as Dean, submitted a presentation on a series of proposals regarding the upgrade of the medical college to District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, who had completed his MBBS from Nagpur, said a report in local Times of India daily.

GMCH will be celebrating its 75th year this year. If the proposed plans are approved and become a reality, GMCH will become another world-class academic campus in the city. The overall budget required for new proposal and upgrading the existing facilities is to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore. Many proposals are set to get sanction in the next few months, the report stated.

According to the report, plans are currently at the review stage but most of them are set to get speedy approval as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in favour of developing both the state-run medical colleges in Nagpur — GMCH and IGGMCH. In a meeting on October 6, Fadnavis directed the Collector to visit and develop comprehensive proposals for both the institutes. Subsequently, the Collector visited GMCH on October 16.

The Dean said the proposals were finalized in consultation with respective department heads. These include many new additions to the campus. We also need to focus on the uncompleted work. Existing infrastructure needs to be updated, he added. The plans include upgrading patient care facilities like OPD and casualty, ANC OPD, 30 bedded NICU, trauma centre, and converting existing operation theatre into modular OT.

New works like developing a new burn unit, regional eye centre, lung Institute, and cancer institute and completing construction at super speciality hospital have also been given priority.

For common patients, a separate proposal of upgrading the equipment in clinical departments was presented. For students, development of modern lecture halls, museums, and practical halls was submitted. GMCH will soon have a skill lab, and clinical computer lab too, the report added.

The GMCH Dean has also proposed renovation of an existing hostel building, mess and canteen facility.The kitchen, laundry and dormitory for patients will also get a new look. For water and energy management, STP and ETP plants, drainage management and a fresh proposal for solar system were also submitted, the ToI report said.

