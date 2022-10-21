Twam presents Band baaja bazaar

The biggest pre diwali shopping exhibition at South Central Zone Cultural Centre. 18-21 October.
More than 50+ stalls of lifestyle, fashion, accessories, Diwali gifts and home made products.
15+ food stalls.
Daily garba and rock band, haldi party, mehendi competition and bridal show.
The event is powered by Esaf small finance bank and Basera real heights mankapur. Supported by Vivo mobiles and Gift partner is Phonewala.
