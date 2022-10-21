Nagpur’s Amol Kale elected Mumbai Cricket Assn President

Nagpur/Mumbai: Amol Kale, a businessman from Nagpur, was elected President of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday. Kale, who also served as the Vice-President of MCA, defeated former India cricketer Sandeep Patil by 25 votes, media reports said.

Kale bagged 183 votes while Patil garnered 158 votes. Kale had the backing of former BCCI President and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Mumbai BJP President and MLA Adv Ashish Shelar. Sudhir Naik was elected Secretary by a whopping 251 votes. He got 286 votes while his rival Mayank Khandwala got 35 and R Sawant got 20.

Ganesh Iyer was elected as the Governing Council member. The other Apex Council members include Milind Narvekar, Jaysingh Bhosle, Vilas Godbole, Shankar Hadap, Suraj Samat, Satish Awhad, S Satnam, N Vichare and T Yadav.

