Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 19th, 2019

Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur

Nagpur: Here’s some showers of respite for the Nagpurians eagerly awaiting the rains. With the system building up, monsoon rains will now revive over most parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur.

Weather experts from Skymet were however wary of lower monsoon rains in North Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra during the last two days. However, good rains are continuing over South Konkan and Goa, with Vengurla recording 154 mm of rainfall in a span of just 24 hours.

Already, many districts of Marathwada and a few districts of Vidarbha such as Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Bramhapuri and Nagpur have observed light to moderate rains.

Bramhapuri has recorded 54 mm, Nagpur 3 mm, Wardha 5 mm, Gondia 1 mm, Nanded 6 mm, Parbhani 9 mm and Latur 11 mm of rainfall, during the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Thursday.

These rains are a result of the Low-Pressure Area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This system will further travel inland in the westerly direction, thus gradually increasing the rainfall activities over Vidarbha and Marathwada during the next 24 hours. The region of Madhya Maharashtra would also witness this increase in weather activity but after some time. However, Mumbai rains will have to wait for revival.

Today evening onward, we expect good rains to lash Vidarbha and Marathwada. By tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra will also start observing good amounts of Monsoon rain.

Further, between July 20 and 23, we expect many parts of Maharashtra to witness light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells.

By July 23, Mumbai rains will return with a bang and continue to drench the city till July 26. During this period, the entire region of Konkan and Goa may receive moderate to heavy spell of rain.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Maharashtra News
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
Hindi News
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस लड़ सकते है दो जगहों से विधानसभा चुनाव
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस लड़ सकते है दो जगहों से विधानसभा चुनाव
Trending News
Devendra Fadnavis may contest assembly polls at two seats?
Devendra Fadnavis may contest assembly polls at two seats?
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Featured News
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Wild pigeon trapped in nylon manja atop HT cable rescued by two alert youths
Trending In Nagpur
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Conman withdraws Rs 80,000 from man’s SBI account fraudulently
Teenage girl killed, boyfriend injured as truck rams Scooty in Gittikhadan
Teenage girl killed, boyfriend injured as truck rams Scooty in Gittikhadan
Air Pollution : Not only Delhi, Nagpur too has high emmisions
Air Pollution : Not only Delhi, Nagpur too has high emmisions
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
त्या लूटमारी च्या प्रकरणातील दूसरा आरोपी अटक
Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur
Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
राजनीत में मची भगदड़,सभी सत्तापक्ष की ओर आकर्षित
15000 घरों की बिजली गुल
15000 घरों की बिजली गुल
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
विदर्भाच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला चालना- संचेती
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
NT Exclusive : There’s nothing noble about medical profession in Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145