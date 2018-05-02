Good News : Expect good rains by evening in Nagpur

Nagpur: Here’s some showers of respite for the Nagpurians eagerly awaiting the rains. With the system building up, monsoon rains will now revive over most parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur.

Weather experts from Skymet were however wary of lower monsoon rains in North Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra during the last two days. However, good rains are continuing over South Konkan and Goa, with Vengurla recording 154 mm of rainfall in a span of just 24 hours.

Already, many districts of Marathwada and a few districts of Vidarbha such as Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Bramhapuri and Nagpur have observed light to moderate rains.

Bramhapuri has recorded 54 mm, Nagpur 3 mm, Wardha 5 mm, Gondia 1 mm, Nanded 6 mm, Parbhani 9 mm and Latur 11 mm of rainfall, during the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Thursday.

These rains are a result of the Low-Pressure Area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This system will further travel inland in the westerly direction, thus gradually increasing the rainfall activities over Vidarbha and Marathwada during the next 24 hours. The region of Madhya Maharashtra would also witness this increase in weather activity but after some time. However, Mumbai rains will have to wait for revival.

Today evening onward, we expect good rains to lash Vidarbha and Marathwada. By tomorrow, Madhya Maharashtra will also start observing good amounts of Monsoon rain.

Further, between July 20 and 23, we expect many parts of Maharashtra to witness light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells.

By July 23, Mumbai rains will return with a bang and continue to drench the city till July 26. During this period, the entire region of Konkan and Goa may receive moderate to heavy spell of rain.