Nagpur City generates total 520 MLD of sewage per day, NMC treats 330 MLD: RTI reply

Nagpur: In an RTI reply, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has replied that the Nagpur City generates total 520 MLD of sewage per day. Presently, NMC has capacity to treat 330 MLD of sewage from Nag River, Pohra River and Pilli River. The query was posed to the civic body by RTI activist Sanjay Badriprasad Agrawal under Right to Information Act.

The quantity of sewage treated at various plants includes:

1)Sewage Treatment Plant, Bhandewadi – 130 MLD

2)Sewage Treatment Plant, Bhandewadi – 230 MLD

3)Sewage Treatment Plant, Mankapur – 5 MLD

4)Sewage Treatment Plant, Mokshadham – 5 MLD

Apart from NMC, the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has capacity to treat 63.5 sewage at its various centres. These include:

1)Kachimet – 1 MLD

2)Sonegaon – 0.3 MLD

3)Hazaripahad – 4 MLD

4)Ambazari – 3.2 MLD

5)Dabha – 5 MLD

6)Somalwada (1) – 20 MLD

7)Somalwada (2) – 20 MLD

8)Wanzri – 10 MLD

According to the NMC reply to Sanjay Agrawal, the civic body has proposed to set up plants to treat the remaining sewage at the following places:

1)The Nagpur Smart City has issued work order to set up a plant and for repair and mantainance to treat 20 MLD sewage from Pohra River at Mouza Narsala.

2) A proposal for setting up of sewerage network in Nagpur South Sewerage Zone and Sewage Treatment Centre to treat 35 MLD sewage per day is under consideration of Central Government under AMRUT 2.0 Abhiyan.

3) A proposal to treat 92 MLD sewage under Nag River Rejuvenation Project has been proposed by the Central Government.

The NMC further said out of 340 MLD treated water, 140 MLD tertiary water is reused at Mahagenco Koradi 3X660 MW Thermal Power Station for which the civic body gets a revenue of Rs 15 crore yearly.

