Nagpur : The Gondwana Club Nagpur has elected its new Managing Committee, with Vaibhav Rai emerging as the winner with 552 votes.

The other elected members are Parth Majumdar (530 votes), Jatin Kale (520 votes), Abhishek Thakur (486 votes), and Ashish Khemuka (475 votes).

Unfortunately, Chandragupta Samarth and Tarun Mohta did not secure enough votes to join the committee.

The total number of votes cast in the election was 778.

