Is Web Check-In Mandatory? Understanding the Air Travel Controversy

Nagpur/New Delhi: Amid a surge in complaints from air travelers related to web check-in, IndiGo issued a statement clarifying the nature of the process. IndiGo emphasized that web check-in is not mandatory but strongly recommended for a hassle-free flight experience.

Benefits of Web Check-In

IndiGo pointed out that web check-in allows customers to have a smoother experience at the airport, with an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

Complaints and Government Action

The clarification from IndiGo comes in response to numerous complaints received by the Centre regarding airlines displaying all seats as paid, even when web check-in should be free and compulsory.

Meeting Scheduled by the Centre

To address these grievances, the Centre has called for a meeting on November 8 with senior officials from all airlines and travel portals.

Consumer Affairs Secretary’s Insights

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh provided insights into the scale of the issue, stating that over the past year, approximately 10,000 complaints related to the airline sector were received through the government’s National Consumer Helpline.

Common Complaints

Around half of these complaints revolved around issues such as “ticket cancellations but no refund received from airlines.” Major grievances also included airlines charging for seats despite the supposed free mandatory web check-in.

Addressing Consumer Concerns

Mr. Singh emphasized the need to address these concerns, highlighting the importance of fairness and consumer advantages once a traveler has paid for a confirmed ticket.

Government’s Stance on Airlines and Travel Companies

The ministry clarified that it does not dictate the business models of airlines or travel companies. However, it emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth experience for consumers who hold confirmed tickets.

Web Check-In Details

Web check-in is available for passengers 48 hours to 60 minutes before domestic flight departure and 24 hours to 75 minutes before international flight departure. Airport check-in at the counter is available 60 minutes before domestic flight departure and 75 minutes before international flight departure.

