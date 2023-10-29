Kanchan Thote turns first winner of 25-gram gold coin at Indian Jewelry Shopping Festival at Karan Kothari Jewelers!

Nagpur: A wave of happiness has prevailed in Nagpur as Karan Kothari Jewelers have delivered some great news to their customers during the “Indian Jewelry Shopping Festival” for the first time. Ms. Kanchan Thote hasn’t said much about her jewelry purchases, but she has been fortunate on this special occasion.

Her trust in Karan Kothari Jewelers has led her to this remarkable victory, where she has won the first 25-gram gold coin!

Advertisement

The “Indian Jewelry Shopping Festival,” has been running from 15th October and will last till 22nd November, 2023, has provided all customers with a unique opportunity. During this festival, all purchases made are eligible for 25-gram gold coins and a bumper prize of 1 kilogram of gold, along with other valuable prizes. This news has brought a wave of joy to our city, and it’s a unique opportunity that has brought people closer to gold. We congratulate Ms. Kanchan Thote on her extraordinary victory and extend our congratulations to all other customers who have benefited from this festival!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement