Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota

Gondia: As nation joyfully celebrated Chandrayaan 2 lift off, India’s moon mission, from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 22, Gondia’s Neeraj Verma and his wife Rashmi witnessed the moment from viewer’s gallery of Space Theme Park set up near the vicinity. As the Chandrayyan 2 was propelled by GSLV Mark 3 — ISRO’s largest and most powerful rocket – nicknamed Bahubali, hundreds of invited people hugged each other and shook hands.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had invited several people having interest in science and technology from across the country to Shriharikota to witness the launching of India’s moon mission. ISRO had opened online registration for witnessing the launch of GSLV Mk-III-M1/Chandrayaan-2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Accordingly, Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, a member of Government Institute Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, and Director of Verma Scientific and his wife Rashmi had made online registration. They were invited by ISRO and witnessed the launch of India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota.

Being a professional dealer in scientific instruments, Neeraj Verma has special interest in science. As a result he frequently met experts is scientific field and learn a lot of newer aspects. Being a scientific man, Neeraj erected a 15-foot model of GSLV at his farm house in village Adasi. The model was made of waste from RCC cement pipes and moulded plastic. The model cost him Rs 8000. He has also created models of earlier sent satellites.

Neeraj said that he and his friends run a group named ‘Shiksha’ without grants from government. To encourage and inspire the students from villages, he had arranged an event “Dharti Par Mangal Ki Saer.” A model of Mars planet was made from pieces of bamboos during the event. The event received good response. He has also made a large telescope and showed the village children how moon is seen through the telescope.

Following scientific feats of Neeraj Verma, he was felicitated by Kayasth community at a function held at Chitragupt Colony here.