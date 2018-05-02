Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 30th, 2019

Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota

Gondia: As nation joyfully celebrated Chandrayaan 2 lift off, India’s moon mission, from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 22, Gondia’s Neeraj Verma and his wife Rashmi witnessed the moment from viewer’s gallery of Space Theme Park set up near the vicinity. As the Chandrayyan 2 was propelled by GSLV Mark 3 — ISRO’s largest and most powerful rocket – nicknamed Bahubali, hundreds of invited people hugged each other and shook hands.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had invited several people having interest in science and technology from across the country to Shriharikota to witness the launching of India’s moon mission. ISRO had opened online registration for witnessing the launch of GSLV Mk-III-M1/Chandrayaan-2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Accordingly, Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, a member of Government Institute Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, and Director of Verma Scientific and his wife Rashmi had made online registration. They were invited by ISRO and witnessed the launch of India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota.

Being a professional dealer in scientific instruments, Neeraj Verma has special interest in science. As a result he frequently met experts is scientific field and learn a lot of newer aspects. Being a scientific man, Neeraj erected a 15-foot model of GSLV at his farm house in village Adasi. The model was made of waste from RCC cement pipes and moulded plastic. The model cost him Rs 8000. He has also created models of earlier sent satellites.

Neeraj said that he and his friends run a group named ‘Shiksha’ without grants from government. To encourage and inspire the students from villages, he had arranged an event “Dharti Par Mangal Ki Saer.” A model of Mars planet was made from pieces of bamboos during the event. The event received good response. He has also made a large telescope and showed the village children how moon is seen through the telescope.

Following scientific feats of Neeraj Verma, he was felicitated by Kayasth community at a function held at Chitragupt Colony here.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
विगत पांच सालों में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का कार्य उत्कृष्ट – फडणवीस
विगत पांच सालों में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का कार्य उत्कृष्ट – फडणवीस
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
Hindi News
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
Trending News
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
वृक्षारोपण मोहीम यशस्वी करताना संपूर्ण माहिती पारदर्शकपणे संकेतस्थळावर अपलोड करा -विकास खारगे
वृक्षारोपण मोहीम यशस्वी करताना संपूर्ण माहिती पारदर्शकपणे संकेतस्थळावर अपलोड करा -विकास खारगे
आशा स्वयंसेविकांच्या नियुक्तीबाबत स्थानिक नगरसेवकांना माहिती द्या!
आशा स्वयंसेविकांच्या नियुक्तीबाबत स्थानिक नगरसेवकांना माहिती द्या!
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
IPC Observes World Tiger Day
IPC Observes World Tiger Day
Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota
Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145