NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Fulfilling the demand of commuters especially women commuters of Prabhag 11, the Transport Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi. The inaugural run of the bus was flagged off by Chairperson of NMC’s Women and Child Welfare Committee Sangeeta Girhe.

Following the demands from residents of Rajat Height, Shivkrushna Dham, Sant Dnyaneshwar Society and nearby areas and especially the womenfolk, the Chairman of Transport Committee Jitendra (Bunty) Kukde had directed the NMC to start bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi.

During the inaugural run, Transport Department Officer Ramrao Matkar, DIMTS official Hemant Kawde, Depot Officer Sagar Padhye among others were present.

According to officials, earlier the bus service from Sitabuldi was up to Om Nagar. Now, this service has been expanded and will have stoppages at Koradi Road Under Bridge, Wox Cooler factory, and the last stop will be at Rajat Height. The return trip will resume from Rajat Height and will have stoppages at Bokhara Fata, Om Nagar, Bhim Square, Kadbi Square, LIC Square, Samvidhan Square and reach Sitabuldi. The bus service on both sides will start from 7 am till 9 pm covering 10 trips each.

Residents present on the occastion include Rajat Height’s Sunanda Kolte, Reena Kushwaha, Rajeev Kushwaha, Madhuri Jha and Deepak Girhe, Pankajkumar Kushwaha, Rashid Khan, Nilesh Naidu, Sudesh Meshram, Arvind Dakhole, Rajiv Jha, Ganesh Prasad, Moiz Khan, Navin Gupta and several other residents.