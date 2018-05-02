Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC police have rounded up a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old married woman by talking crass over phone calls between January 2018 and May this year. The accused identified as Ashish Mahawat, a resident of Savratoli, in Gondia district reported threatened to kill survivors in-laws if she refused to entertain him.

Police sources said that Ashish and service were in relationship in past however, the survivor got married to a MIDC based man back in 2018. However, Ashish would force survivor to talk to him owing to their past relationship. When survivor expressed her inconvenience over the continues talking and texting. Ashish reportedly sent objectionable texts over survivor’s phone and also threatened to kill her in-laws.

Based on the complaint lodged by a 25-year-old, MIDC police have booked accused Ashish under Sections 344, 506 of the IPC and started the investigation.