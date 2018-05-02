Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, May 25th, 2019

Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC

Molestation

Nagpur: MIDC police have rounded up a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old married woman by talking crass over phone calls between January 2018 and May this year. The accused identified as Ashish Mahawat, a resident of Savratoli, in Gondia district reported threatened to kill survivors in-laws if she refused to entertain him.

Police sources said that Ashish and service were in relationship in past however, the survivor got married to a MIDC based man back in 2018. However, Ashish would force survivor to talk to him owing to their past relationship. When survivor expressed her inconvenience over the continues talking and texting. Ashish reportedly sent objectionable texts over survivor’s phone and also threatened to kill her in-laws.

Based on the complaint lodged by a 25-year-old, MIDC police have booked accused Ashish under Sections 344, 506 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Maharashtra News
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
कन्हान, कांद्री ला भाजपाच्या विजयाचा जल्लोष
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
गोंडेगाव खदान सुरक्षारक्षाकांनी टालचा एक ट्रक कोळशा पकडला
Hindi News
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
उपेक्षा सरकार की सुस्त नीति के चलते कागजों पर ही मिल कही युवाओं को कृषि की प्ररणा
उपेक्षा सरकार की सुस्त नीति के चलते कागजों पर ही मिल कही युवाओं को कृषि की प्ररणा
Trending News
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
Featured News
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Trending In Nagpur
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Mumbai model creates ruckus at Ganeshpeth hotel
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
Nagpur’s 4 policemen including PSI terminated over graft charges
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
शराब के पेग लगाकर हंगामा करनेवाली युवती को पुलिस ने भेजा सुधारगृह
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Cash, valuables worth Rs 1.37 stolen from house in Gaddigodam
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
Gondia man molests, threatens married woman in MIDC
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
संपत्ति कर विभाग : अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
Under Fadnavis BJP becomes sole political power centre in Maharashtra
Under Fadnavis BJP becomes sole political power centre in Maharashtra
गिट्टीखदान थानांतर्गत धारदार हथियार से युवक की हत्या
गिट्टीखदान थानांतर्गत धारदार हथियार से युवक की हत्या
BSP suspends Nagpur poll candidate, State Secy, 3 others for anti party acts
BSP suspends Nagpur poll candidate, State Secy, 3 others for anti party acts
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145