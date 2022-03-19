Gold worth Rs 6.16 lakh stolen from house by youth in Tehsil

Nagpur: A 24-year old man burgled gold ornaments worth Rs 6.16 lakh from a house in Tehsil police area on Friday, March 18. A man spotted the youth coming out from the locked house and chased him but in vain. The thief managed to escape.

A resident of 401, Takiya Masumshah, Mominpura, Siraj Ahmed Abdul Rehman Ansari (58), locked his house around 7.30 am on Friday and went to his second house in Kamptee. In the meantime, a cousin relative of Siraj Ahmed informed him that the door of his house was broken. When Siraj returned home, he found gold ornaments worth Rs 6.16 lakh kept in an almirah missing. A man told Siraj that he saw the accused Arif Bengali (aged 24) coming out from Siraj’s locked home and chased him. But the accused managed to escape.

Tehsil PSI Kanase registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC against the accused Arif Bengali and searching for him.