Shady deal: Nagpur cops arrest doctor, two others for selling baby to couple for Rs 7 lakh

Crime Branch unearths a bogus surrogacy racket operating from Hudkeshwar locality of the city

Nagpur: Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has unearthed a bogus surrogacy racket operating from Hudkeshwar locality of the city and arrested three persons including a BAMS doctor and two brokers for selling an infant baby to a childless couple from Hyderabad for Rs 7 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vilas Bhoyar, who holds a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree, Rahul alias Moreshwar Nimje, a resident of Wathoda Layout and Naresh alias Dnyaneshwar Raut, resident of Shantinagar.

According to police, the accused Dr Vilas Bhoyar convinced an unmarried pregnant woman to not go for abortion and instead deliver the child and give to any childless couple. In the meantime, the doctor met accused brokers, Rahul Nimje and Naresh Raut , who lured the couple from Hyderabad to visit Nagpur for surrogacy. When the couple came to Nagpur, Dr Bhoyar collected semen and blood samples of the Hyderabad man, the police said.

Meanwhile, the unmarried woman delivered a baby girl on January 28 this year and on February 7, the couple was handed over the child. Though the girl was not born out of surrogacy, the doctor and the brokers allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from the couple for the same, according to police and reports.

Police got information about the shady deal of a seven-day old child being sold in the city, so the Crime Branch sleuths started a probe. A team led by DCP Chinmay Pandit arrested Dr Bhoyar and one of the brokers Moreshwar Nimje on March 15. At around 1pm on Wednesday, the police arrested their accomplice Naresh Raut, 48, a resident of Mudaliar Layout, Shanti Nagar.

According to the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the investigating team is trying to find out whether the racketeers have duped more couples under the pretext of surrogacy. He also appealed to people to come forward if they know anything regarding the racket.

The hospital where Bhoyar sold the girl child falls within the limits of Wathoda Police Station where an offence against the trio was registered.

According to reports, it is suspected that some of the nurses, women doctors, pathologists, NGO officials, women and men were involved in the scam.