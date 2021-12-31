Gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh stolen from woman in auto in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh were stolen from a 60-year old woman while she was travelling in an auto from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand to Sitabuldi on Thursday afternoon.

A native of Ramnagar, Kanhan, Parseoni, Nalini Mahadevrao Bhagat came to Nagpur and boarded an auto from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand for going to Sitabuldi around 3.30 pm on Thursday. When Nalini reached Sitabuldi and was walking in front of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital on Maharajbagh Road, she noticed the chain of her bag open.

On checking the bag, she was shocked to find gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh missing. The gold booty was stolen by some unidentified miscreant while she was travelling in the auto.





Sitabuldi PSI Raut, based on Nalini’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the thief.