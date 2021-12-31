Health takes severe beating: Second Covid-19 wave wreaked havoc in Nagpur, too

Omicron variant raises its ugly head giving ‘parting gift’ of the year

Nagpur: The year 2021 was a challenging year for Nagpurians. The year witnessed the second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent devastation and deaths. And also the dedication and determination on the part of medical fraternity to fight the virus unitedly. Not only Nagpur but the entire country was gripped by the deadly virus.

The upsurge of second wave of Covid-19 started around mid-March 2021 and reached its peak in May 2021. The second wave behaved like a “Tsunami” and wreaked havoc. At the peak of the second wave, Nagpur witnessed over 1500 new cases daily and significant number of deaths. There were several obvious reasons for the massive upsurge in the second Covid wave. The biggest reason was the lowering of the guard by the public. Easing restrictions by the government and super-spreader events such as election rallies, religious festivals, weddings and other events compounded the problem of community spread.





The Covid-19 second wave, which was highly contagious and virulent, ended in Nagpur in second week of June. The second wave continued for 16 weeks. The Nagpur district had witnessed peak of first wave in last two weeks of August and entire September in 2020. The cases and deaths started to decline from beginning of October and continued till first week of February. However, the second wave caused the cases to surge and deaths were very high in April, and were highest-ever in a month in the pandemic since March 11, 2020.

The devastating second Covid-19 wave showed that health-care infrastructure needs to be augmented as do essential supplies.

Omicron threat:

Even as the Nagpurians, or for that matter people across the country, were relieved at the significant decline in Covid-19 cases, the Omicron variant of the virus raised its ugly head. Omicron has been called a variant of concern by experts based on the evidence that it has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves. New variants like Omicron are a reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. It is therefore essential that people get the vaccine when available to them and continue to follow existing advice on preventing the spread of the virus, including physical distancing, wearing masks, regular hand washing and keeping indoor areas well ventilated.

Nagpur too has reported six cases of Omicron positive. The fast spreading Omicron cases has forced Maharashtra Government to impose new restrictions. Night Curfew, bar on Christmas, New Year parties, and other measures are in place.

Free Covid-19 vaccines

As the country fought the dangerous second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Central Government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. The vaccination drives that first started on January 16, 2021, gained momentum in the coming days.

NMC was quick to ramp-up infrastructure. Social organisations and City Fathers played a major role in reaching out to citizens in every nook and corner by establishing vaccination centres. In Nagpur, the NMC hit the target of 100 percent first dose Covid-19 vaccination in the city. All the eligible 19.734 lakh citizens in the city have completed their first dose of corona preventive vaccine, till December 14.

As on that date, about 32.23 lakh doses of the vaccine, combine of first and second dose, has been provided to citizens. So far 12.50 lakh people have been provided the second dose of vaccine. Nearly four lakh beneficiaries had remained to be inoculated with the first dose during mid-November owing to reluctance among sections of the population.

The NMC left no stone unturned to safeguard citizens by strengthening medical facilities in the Corporation limits and fought the Covid-19 pandemic with determination.

Medical fraternity in rescue act:

As the deadly second wave of Covid-19 ravaged Nagpur and other parts of state in the year 2021, the Medical fraternity played a pivotal role in dealing with the pandemic. The frontline health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, attendants proved their mettle by actually facing the corona positive patients. The medical fraternity at GMCH, AIIMS, IGGMCH toiled hard to face the virus and surge in patients. It was IGGMCH that became first to start examining samples for coronavirus. Later on as per the need of the hour, the laboratories like NEERI, GMCH, MAFSU, RTMNU, AIIMS started serving

GMCH at Nagpur that converted Trauma Centre into a Special Covid 19 Hospital within 10 days has set example for all the GMCH as far as creating corona facilities are concerned. GMCH Nagpur did create 250-bedded hospital at Trauma Centre to begin with. Later on it also developed 600-beds especially to treat Covid 19 patients. GMCH and IGGMCH have been managing more patients than any other GMC in State.

Lockdowns:

Schools, colleges remained closed for most part of the year. Several establishments, industries faced the economic crisis as several people lost jobs, some industries went bankrupt. Despite these sufferings administration failed to learn any lessons.

The pandemic has seen a definite impact on mental health of people, and a range of mental health issues have cropped up or aggravated. Bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear triggered mental health conditions or exacerbated existing ones. Many people have been facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use. Secondary to mental illnesses and increasing substance use, domestic violence has also significantly increased. Covid-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke.

The dreadful figures:

Nagpur City and Rural:

• Total positive cases — 4,94,049

• Total deaths 10,122

• Total Recovered cases – 4,83,656

• Total number of active cases – 271

• Total tests conducted (cumulative) — 42,30,891

• Recovery rate – 97.90