Cops to seize properties of 225 absconding sex racketeers at Ganga Jamuna

Nagpur: Tightening the noose, City Police have initiated the legal process for seizing properties of 225 absconders in cases related to sex rackets at the Red-Light area of Ganga Jamuna. The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has issued an instruction to Lakadganj police in this connection.

According to reports, around 225 accused are on the run in cases related to Immoral (Prevention) of Trafficking Act (IPTA) registered at Lakadganj Police Station in the last 10 years following raids at Ganga Jamuna. Police will now proceed with the legal processes under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to seize properties through court orders.

On August 11 this year, the Commissioner of Police had banned prostitution at Ganga Jamuna area leading to socio-political protests and litigation too for contempt of court. After issuing a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC, the CP had went ahead to earmark certain venues as ‘public places’ before banning the sex work within the 200 metre as per the law.





The Top Police Boss had also subsequently issued a notification under IPTA to prohibit customers visiting brothels and sex workers soliciting on the road. Despite protests, Kumar ensured a strong deployment of police force at Ganga Jamuna to stop visitors, especially customers, from visiting the brothels.

He said eight brothels have been sealed and the High Court too had upheld his decision in a couple of them. “We will continue our crusade against the illegalities. Actions under externment provisions too are being contemplated,” said Kumar.

In a latest controversy, it has come to fore the sex workers have started soliciting clients on mobile phones. A sex worker and her customer were also booked for making an audio clip viral in which they were heard levelling allegations against cops and abusing a woman officer.