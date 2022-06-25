Kids at risk: 62% school buses in Nagpur found without fitness certificates

Advertisement

Nagpur: This fact is worrisome for parents of school-going children. Of the school buses operating in Nagpur city and rural areas, 1,098 buses have been found running without mandatory fitness certificates. It means 62% of school buses are in violation of the fitness rule, according to a report in local media.

According to rules, it is mandatory for school buses to have fitness certificates to avoid accidents, technical breakdowns and to make students’ travel safe. As the schools have reopened after a long Covid-induced break, roughly 40% students use school buses, 30% opt for school vans and 10% rely on autos for going to school.