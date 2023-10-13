Gold for nation at Asian Games bigger than IPL: Vidarbha’s Sharma

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s explosive batter-wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma hogged the limelight in the last IPL season by playing some good knocks for Punjab Kings. However, when it comes to the country, the gold medal won by the Indian cricket team in the recently concluded Asian Games in China is bigger for him than the earnings from the cash-rich IPL.

It was double delight for hard-hitting batter-stumper Jitesh Sharma who won Asian Games gold on his debut tour for India. The talented player, who has been in the Indian scheme of things for quite a while, received India cap during the Twenty20 event in Hangzhou Asian Games, China where India pocketed their maiden cricket gold.

“I was the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian team for the Asian Games and was thus sure to make my debut. I was well prepared and am very happy to have received the India cap. For me the gold medal for the country is bigger and more important than the IPL. It is always a nice feeling to make the debut for your country and also win a gold medal. Asian Games are just like the World Cup which comes after every four years. Being a student of Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (HVPM) in Amravati, I know how the athletes work hard to win a medal and bring glory to the country. Now, I can say that I have achieved something for my country,” said Sharma while interacting local media after a strenuous batting session at SB City Cricket Academy’s ground on the eve of Vidarbha team’s departure to Mohali for Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy that begins on October 16.

Sharing his China experience, Sharma went on, “I met and interacted with many players of the country including shuttlers, paddlers and most importantly javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. We also supported our hockey team in their match against Pakistan. China is a beautiful country. People gave us a lot of respect and welcomed us wherever we went. Their nature is helping. They are also a sporting country. I also came to know that sport is mandatory in their school. Cricket is also gradually becoming popular there because a lot of Indians live there and they have their own clubs.”

