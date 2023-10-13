NMC bosses urged to deposit employees’ salary in nationalized banks

Nagpur: A delegation under the leadership of former Corporator Bunty Baba Shelke Municipal Commissioner, Medical Officer and Accounts Finance Officer and requested them deposit the monthly salary of the employee in the nationalized bank.

Accounts and Finance Officer clearly said that it is not necessary for the NMC employees to get their salaries paid in the Municipal Corporation Employees Bank. The employee is completely free to open his salary account in any nationalized or private bank as per his convenience.

Similarly, all the billing clerks were ordered to pay the salaries to the employees in their regular accounts and not to pressure them to get the salaries paid in the municipal bank.

All India Safai Mazdoor Congress Secretary Vicky Badhel and NMC employees were prominently present in the delegation.

