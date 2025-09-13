Gold Chain Stolen from B.M. Nikam Jewellers in Nagpur’s Itwari Sarafa Market

Nagpur: A theft incident has been reported from the busy Itwari Sarafa Market in Nagpur, where a man posing as a customer allegedly stole a gold chain from a jewellery shop and quietly walked away. The entire act was captured on CCTV, based on which police have launched a search for the accused.

According to police, the complaint was filed by jeweller Aditya Kole, who owns a shop named B.M. Nikam in Sarafa Oli under Tehsil Police Station limits. On Thursday evening, Kole was present at his shop when an unidentified man entered, expressing interest in buying a gold chain.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A salesman showed him several chains, but the man claimed he did not like any and left the store. However, during this interaction, he discreetly pocketed one of the gold chains. The theft came to light later, when the missing chain was noticed and CCTV footage revealed the accused slipping it into his trouser pocket before leaving.

Following the complaint, Tehsil police are analyzing the CCTV footage and conducting a search to trace the unidentified thief.