Nagpur’s Dhruv completes 122-km Ladakh Marathon

Nagpur: Dhruv Sudhir Bhiwapurkar of Nagpur completed one of the toughest challenges in adventure sport, the Ladakh Marathon in stipulated time. The 122-kms event is famous for being the highest marathons in the world.

Dhruv completed the run in 20 hours. The maximum time allowed was 22 hours. Only 80 participants were selected for the Ladakh Marathon. Invitations were sent to those with full marathon experience and who have completed the 72- kms Khardung La Challenge within the time limit. Dhruv completed the Silk Route Ultra starting from Kyagar (10700 feet) and finished at Leh (11480 feet) passing through Sumur, Tirith, Khalsar, Khardung village, North Pullu, Khardung La, South Pullu, Mendhak Mor before ending at Leh market.

Dhruv has earlier completed the Ironman challenge in Australia. Dhruv worked with leading sports physio Dr Kevin Aggarwal of the city. Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association President Kumar Kale and team extended their congratulations and best wishes to Dhruv for his continued success.