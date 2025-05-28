GoDaddy Told to Suspend Haldiram-Like Domains

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant legal development, the District and Additional Sessions Judge R.S. Patil (Bhosale) has directed GoDaddy to suspend all domain names resembling “Haldiram” until the next hearing. The interim order comes in response to a suit filed under the Trademarks Act by Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

The food giant alleged that several unidentified individuals had registered deceptive domain names closely resembling its brand. These domains, registered with GoDaddy, were allegedly being used to defraud unsuspecting individuals by offering fake franchise opportunities.

Fake Websites Tarnishing Haldiram’s Reputation

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that Haldiram is a reputed name in the food industry, with its official website, www.haldirams.com, registered under trademark protection since 2002 and 2003.

Despite this, multiple lookalike websites have surfaced, luring the public with false promises of franchise and distributorships, causing financial and reputational damage to the company. Haldiram has reportedly received numerous complaints and legal notices from citizens and police departments across India.

Documents Presented in Court

Haldiram informed the court that it had approached GoDaddy several times, requesting removal of the fraudulent domains. However, GoDaddy stated that it could act only on a formal court order.

The court was also informed that Haldiram has never authorized or invited applications for franchises, distributorships, or dealership opportunities. Documents presented revealed that at least seven domains with deceptively similar names were registered with GoDaddy, misleading the public and enabling potential fraud.

Court’s Interim Order

After hearing both parties and reviewing the submitted evidence, the court ordered GoDaddy to suspend registration of all domains resembling Haldiram’s name with immediate effect, until further notice.

