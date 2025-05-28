Cops raid Texas Smoke Shop in Nagpur; banned hookah flavours, E-cigarettes seized

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on the sale of illegal tobacco products, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police raided the Texas Smoke Shop in the city and seized a large quantity of banned hookah flavours, e-cigarettes, and hookah pots. The operation was conducted on Wednesday, May 28, based on specific intelligence inputs.

The smoke shop, located within the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station, was found to be selling these prohibited items in violation of tobacco control regulations. During the investigation, police discovered that a warehouse owned by the same person was also being used to store a large stockpile of these banned products. A subsequent raid on the warehouse led to the seizure of more illegal tobacco-related materials.

According to officials, both the smoke shop and the warehouse are owned by Ashish Sahu, who operates under the brand name ‘Texas’. A criminal case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Police sources confirmed that the operation was carried out based on a confidential tip-off, and that such actions are part of a broader effort to curb the rising use of these products, particularly among youth.

