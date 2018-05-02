Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019

GoAir records best ‘On-Time-Performance’, 9th time in a row

Nagpur: GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, has recorded the best On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 9th consecutive month. GoAir recorded 91.8% OTP according to the latest report released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for May 2019. This achievement is the result of GoAir’s continuous focus on enhancing customer experience without compromising on service deliveries. Besides, for the month of May 2019, GoAir had the lowest cancellation rate of 0.33%.

OTP ranking assumes critical importance in today’s context when passengers are looking at reliability and trust. From various research studies it is evident that achieving better customer satisfaction is about more than airfare and flight availability. When considering an airline, travelers look for timeliness and assurance and on-time arrival is one of the major factors.

GoAir is pleased to offer a reliable travel service wherein we assure travelers to get them to their destination in a timely manner while taking into consideration factors that are not necessarily in the control of the airline like airport congestion, taxi times from the runways, gate availability etc. as these challenges are in the domain of air traffic control or the airport authority.

Besides, the DGCA report also states that GoAir had the second highest load factor of 93.3 % indicating the number of seats filled.

GoAir spokesperson said, “GoAir is India’s fastest growing airline and we will continue to step up our performance and invest in Operational Excellence across the board. We thank our customers as this milestone would not have been possible without their punctuality, loyalty and support of millions of guests who have flown with us.”

GoAir operates over 270 daily flights and carried around 13 lakh passengers in the month of May 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

